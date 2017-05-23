10 properties to begin coming down next month in Trenton

The demolition contractor is expected to begin work at Trenton next month.

Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender said the Red Rock company has been notified to proceed on the projects starting June 7 with ten houses to be demolished.

Six represented funding approved for the past fiscal year and four are to be removed using funds authorized for this year. Asbestos is to be abated before demolition occurs.

Once work is finished, a lien is placed by the city against the owners of the vacant lots.

It was a busy evening for five members attending the building and nuisance board meeting Monday. Seven properties already declared a nuisance were advanced to the public hearing stage. Seven more properties were labeled a nuisance as the process begins to get owners to fix and/or cleanup their properties.

Moving on to public hearings for next months’ meeting are the following locations 403 Jefferson, 409 East 19th Street, 513 West 15th Street, 817 East 19th Street, 821 East 19th Street, 1116 East 23rd Street, and at 1213 Normal Street.

Declared a nuisance by members of the building board are these locations:

1205 East 10th Street, 1307 Harris Avenue, 825 West Crowder Road, 1312 Shanklin, 1109 East 24th Street, 1715 Lulu, as well as 3726 East 28th Street.

Police Chief Tommy Wright said the department has responded to 122 nuisance calls, a figure he described as higher than last year at this time.

