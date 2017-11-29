1 waives preliminary hearing, 2 placed on probation in Grundy County court

A Trenton man yesterday waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

David Willey faces three felony counts: domestic assault, first-degree assault or attempt, and property damage. The cases were bound over to the January 11th docket in Division One of Circuit Court.

Among other cases processed in the associate division on Tuesday:

Bobbie Jo Dunkin of Trenton was placed on probation after pleading guilty to two charges: resisting or interference with an arrest and operating an ATV while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

On a plea bargain agreement, two other charges were dismissed. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Ms. Dunkin was placed on two years probation, ordered to provide 20 hours community service and donate $75.00 to the Grundy County law enforcement fund.

Kristine Marie Ward of Spickard pleaded guilty to interference with custody. Imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on two years probation, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund. A plea bargain was accepted.

Spickard resident Trace Blozvich pleaded guilty to several counts: operating a vehicle without a valid license, purchase or an attempt to purchase or possess liquor by a minor, speeding, a seat belt infraction, failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle owned by another knowing the owner did not maintain insurance.

Fines levied against Blozvich add up to $740, plus the court costs of each case.

