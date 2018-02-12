Two arrested in Daviess County on drug possession

February 12, 2018
The highway patrol reports drug arrests in Daviess county of two individuals from Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

Taken Sunday morning to the Daviess-DeKalb county regional jail were 47-year-old Bryon Cunningham and 36-year-old Amy Hunter who were detained on a 24-hour hold.

The state patrol accused Cunningham possession of methamphetamine, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana; two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

The highway patrol accused Amy Hunter of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

