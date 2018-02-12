Two arrested in Daviess County on drug possession

The highway patrol reports drug arrests in Daviess county of two individuals from Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

Taken Sunday morning to the Daviess-DeKalb county regional jail were 47-year-old Bryon Cunningham and 36-year-old Amy Hunter who were detained on a 24-hour hold.

The state patrol accused Cunningham possession of methamphetamine, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana; two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

The highway patrol accused Amy Hunter of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Like this: Like Loading...