Princeton R-5 School District receives donations

The Princeton R-5 School District has received donations to be used for the current construction project on the school’s campus.

Princeton graduates Mike and Jacci Kelly donated $20,000 to the district to be earmarked for construction of a new press box at Eddie Allen Field. Mike Kelly also gave a $5,000 donation on behalf of the Thomas McGee Group, where he has been employed since 1985. Princeton graduate Alan Kelly gifted $4,000.

The Thomas McGee Group and Alan Kelly’s donations will be used to furnish the new all-weather track. Alan Kelly also pledged an additional amount to cover any expenses related to the school’s honoring of these donations.

Superintendent Jerry Girdner says the members of the Kelly family honor the memory of their parents and family with these donations to the district. He adds that the district has honored the donations by naming the new street south of the high school and Stacy Center Watchmaker Road due to the Kellys’ lineage of master craftsmen who built and repaired watches.