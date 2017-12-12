North Mercer Board of Education approves budget amendments

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved budget amendments and renewed property insurance at its meeting Monday evening.

There will be a net loss of $225,414 after approved budget amendments. That is due to the district purchasing and leasing a new transportation fleet of school buses.

CPSK of Harrisonville will continue to provide property insurance. Rates for the year will be $32,150 which is an increase of $1,761 from last year, which is due to insuring the district-owned buses.

The board employed Shayna Mulvania as a lunch salad bar attendant and authorized the administration to offer a math contract if needed before the next board meeting.

The board approved one policy and two regulations in order to comply with regulations regarding students in foster care and the admission of homeless students.

Tuition rates for out of district students were discussed as well as confirming the district would charge full tuition to new students.

The superintendent’s evaluation was handed out and will be reviewed at the January meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...