Laredo R-7 Board of Education sets candidate filing dates

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved purchasing fifth grade Go Math and the school audit at its meeting Monday evening.

The board also approved May 7th, 2018 as the eighth-grade graduation date and the candidate filing period for the April 3rd municipal election.

Candidates may file in the school office until the evening of January 16th at 5 o’clock. The office will close December 15th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and reopen January 3rd at 8 o’clock in the morning. It will also be closed for inclement weather. Terms up for reelection are Brad Wilford and Matt Foster for three-year terms.

The district’s annual performance report was released and Laredo received 100% for the fourth year in a row.

The district received a food service on-site review November 30th. Final results will be released in four to six weeks.

The Christmas Program date was changed to Thursday evening at 6 o’clock.

The board held an executive session to discuss student concerns.

