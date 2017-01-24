1 in custody, 2 others sought in thefts of 11 ATVs in Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — One man is facing charges, and two other suspects are being sought, in the theft of 11 all-terrain vehicles from a suburban St. Louis dealership.

Authorities say 26-year-old David Willyard of West Alton, Missouri, is charged with receiving stolen property. He is jailed on $20,000 bond.

Police say the ATVs were stolen during several days in December from Surdyke Motorsports in Chesterfield, while the dealership was closed for a holiday break.

The thefts were captured on video and police have recovered 10 of the 11 ATVs.

Police have released the names of the other two suspects in hopes that the public will help in tracking them down.

