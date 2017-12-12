Grundy County Commission receives drug monitoring program agreement

The Grundy County Commission received a user agreement with Saint Louis County Health Department for a prescription drug monitoring program.

Commissioner Joe Brinser reports Grundy County’s drug monitoring program is set to go live in 2018. He says pharmacies in the county will start the program one month before the official go-live date.

The Commission passed an ordinance adopting a prescription drug monitoring program in October. At that time, the Commission reported there would be no cost to Grundy County or its pharmacies for the program until 2019 due to grant funding.

