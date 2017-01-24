1 dead, another injured in shooting involving police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say officers shot and killed one man and wounded another after a police chase in suburban Kansas City.

Independence police said that the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in Sugar Creek after a car took off when police attempted to stop the driver. Police didn’t say what prompted the attempted traffic stop in Independence, how it ended or what led to the shooting.

One suspect died and the other survived with a serious but not life-threatening injury. The identities of the men weren’t immediately released.

Police said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...