1 dead, 3 hurt after tree falls at Missouri retirement home

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — One person died and three others were injured when a tree fell at a retirement center in southeast Missouri.

Sikeston public safety Captain Jim McMillian says a gust of wind blew over the rotting tree Wednesday at the Green Meadows Retirement Center in Sikeston.

KFVS reports (http://bit.ly/2qsZE9P ) the tree fell on a picnic table that employees and residents use to take breaks.

The person killed worked at the retirement center. The three injured people were residents.

Authorities say the injured were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

