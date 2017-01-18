1 dead, 2 hurt after fiery wreck in Missouri

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a fiery morning rush hour accident in suburban St. Louis.

The accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 270 in western St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a van hauling a trailer was trying to merge when it clipped a tow truck and then hit a car. The van spun out of control and overturned.

A tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the collision and struck the van and its trailer. The patrol says the van caught fire and the fire spread to the tractor-trailer.

The patrol has not named the person killed or said which vehicle that person was in.

The accident snarled traffic for hours.

