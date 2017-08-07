1 dead, 1 injured in crash northwest of Cameron

A Monday morning two vehicle crash northwest of Cameron has claimed the life of one person and seriously injured another.

The highway patrol said 49-year-old Marsha Fairbanks of Maysville was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner. The other driver, 31-year-old April Benedict of Cameron, was taken by emergency medical services to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The accident happened on DeKalb County Route C just after 6:30 this morning.

The highway patrol said a car driven by Marsha Fairbanks was southbound meeting the northbound sports utility vehicle driven by Ms. Benedict. Circumstances indicate Ms. Fairbanks car crossed the center line as the collision occurred in the northbound lane. The accident report indicates Ms. Fairbanks was wearing a seat belt. It was unknown to authorities whether Ms. Benedict was using a safety device.

Assisting the highway patrol at the scene, five miles to the northwest of Cameron, was the DeKalb county sheriff’s office.

Both vehicles were demolished.

Like this: Like Loading...