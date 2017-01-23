$1.63M awarded in ‘knockout game’ suit against fraternity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A former Missouri State University student who claimed to be the victim of a so-called “knockout game” attack outside a fraternity party has been awarded $1.63 million in damages.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2kaq51L ) reports that the lawyers representing 25-year-old Trevor Godfrey said that the Omicron Kappa chapter of Omega Psi Phi didn’t do enough to create a safe environment at the party before Godfrey was struck him from behind and knocked unconscious.

The Omicron Kappa chapter was the sole defendant after Omega Psi Phi and several individuals were dismissed from the suit before the case went to trial last week in Greene County Circuit Court. No criminal charges were filed in the attack.

An attorney for the Omicron Kappa chapter didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Like this: Like Loading...